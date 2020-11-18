New directives were announced Tuesday by Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases in much of the Keystone State.
One order signed by the health secretary strengthens her April 15 order regarding face coverings or masks.
“Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home,” she wrote. “When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least six feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.”
When indoors, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served, Levine wrote, “masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be six feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if with people other than members of your household.”
There are exceptions:
• If wearing a face covering while working would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
• If wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability.
• When necessary to confirm an individual’s identity.
• While obtaining a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services.
• When working alone and isolated from interaction with other people with little or no expectation of in-person interaction.
• If an individual is communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
“I think the last thing we want to see right now is another full shutdown,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said. “Given the increasing numbers and the increasing hospitalizations I think it is important that we all follow (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.”
Struzzi said he has had discussions with the Indiana County commissioners, who have a COVID-19 task force also involving such entities as Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He said the mask order “really emphasizes what the administration has been saying all along. You have to use common sense. It is important that we are respectful of everyone’s health.”
To the state’s acute care hospitals, Levine said, “Hospitals are to work through the established health care coalitions and other partnerships to prepare for how they will support one another in the event that a hospital becomes overwhelmed during the pandemic. Hospitals should also be working to move up elective procedures necessary to protect a person’s health and prepare to suspend them if our health care system becomes strained.”
She said restrictions on elective surgeries put into effect in March and lifted in April were to help with both Personal Protective Equipment and bed capacity and were considered successful.
“Hospitalizations are increasing, as are ICU patients, and according to modeling from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, which does not take into account hospitalizations from influenza, Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December if ICU admissions continue at the current rate,” Levine warned. “The same modeling indicates we will have sufficient medical-surgical beds with some uncertainty as to capacity from region to region.”
At IRMC, as is the case at other hospitals, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff said he is seeing an increase in patients needing admission for COVID-19.
“Our entire team is working diligently to actively assess and manage our capacity to care for all of our patients and remain committed to remaining safe, open and ready,” Neff said. “We are adding extra staff and reaching out to regional partners, as Dr. Levine is asking. Continued vigilance, mask wearing and social distancing is crucial — it’s not about one’s own infection, which may be mild, but the passing of the infection on to someone else who may get very sick from COVID-19.”
Levine also issued an order requiring anyone who visits from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the commonwealth.
“If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania,” she said. “Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return to the commonwealth or to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.”
An exception to this order, which takes effect Friday, pertains to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.
There also are recommendations from the state departments of health and education for colleges and universities to implement a testing plan for when students return to campus following the holidays, including the establishment of routine protocols for testing. Officials said colleges and universities should have adequate capacity for isolation and quarantine and should be prepared to enforce violations of established policies such as mask wearing and physical distancing.
They also said every school should test all students at the beginning of each term, when returning to campus after a break and to have regular screening testing throughout the semester/term.
“We are in contact with the chancellor’s office, which is reviewing the latest guidance from the commonwealth,” IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
IUP reported 28 students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Fryling said the numbers are down from the university’s last COVID-19 report on Friday.
It’s possible that more steps may be needed.
“It is our collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19 and to continue to work together to get through this pandemic,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “These targeted mitigation efforts, combined with existing ones, are paramount to saving lives and protecting our economy. The administration will continue to monitor the risks posed by COVID-19 across the commonwealth and will reinstate or institute new targeted mitigation tactics as necessary.”