A directive from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is being reflected in a decision by Indiana County’s Court Administration office that was approved Tuesday by the county’s Salary Board.
Court Administrator Katrina McCombie said after the meeting that the state’s high court seeks a transition from attorney-driven decisions to court-driven ones.
Such a decision came Tuesday as the board consisting of the county commissioners, R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and Treasurer Kimberly McCullough created positions of temporary administrative assistant to court administration and of court program manager.
Mathew Simon, now a child custody mediator, will take on a dual role, continuing to do that while working part-time as court program manager, effective Sept. 18, at a salary of $80,000 per year.
Meanwhile, Stacey Bassett is moving from a part-time department clerk’s position to that of temporary administrative assistant, also effective Sept. 18, at $22 per hour.
Also Tuesday, the salary board approved Nicholas Schmidt for a vacant position of full-time associate director in the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, effective today at an annual salary of $51,958.
Elsewhere at the court house, Meghan Foulk was named a fulltime office manager and victim witness coordinator, replacing Alexis Rieger effective today, at an annual salary of $45,240.
Three employees completed probation in their respective departments.
One is Charlotte Gardner, a part-time dispatcher in the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, effective Aug. 28 at $18.20 per hour.
The others are full-time Correctional Officers Kenny Crane (effective Aug. 21) and Alyssa Black (Aug. 25) at the Indiana County Jail. Both are being paid $19.53 per hour.
Back at ICEMA, Jeffery Tobin and Gary Miller were approved as volunteer staffers in the agency which includes the county’s 911 call center, both effective Sept. 18.
The salary board also voted, effective immediately, to abolish the regular part-time registered nurse position at Communities at Indian Haven, and to establish instead an additional per-diem registered nurse position.
Separation acknowledgements included one employee who never started as a full-time housekeeping aide, and Topanga Berezwick (part-time correctional officer), Bradley Payne (who had just completed probation as a full-time correctional officer last month) and John Cook (also in corrections).
The next meeting of the salary board is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.