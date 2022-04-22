Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Thursday that an Indiana County project is among 56 highway, bridge, transit and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties selected for $47.8 million in funding through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Street improvements for the two Green Township villages of Starford and Commodore are the aim of $145,729 going to the township through Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, according to state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
Reflecting a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, the Green Township work is among several projects where funds will help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
That will include in Green Township Lighthouse Road; Railroad, City, Teak, Short, Teddy, Parker and Rhododendron streets in Starford; and Olive and Redbud streets in Commodore.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
“These are very important and long overdue improvements to streets in the communities of Starford and Commodore,” Pittman said. “These investments are a continuation of our efforts to improve the road network throughout northern Indiana County, and while there is a lot more work to do, this is a very important step in the right direction, and I am confident there will be more to come in the future.”
Smith said the funding will enable these projects to be completed more rapidly and cost-effectively for local taxpayers.
As pointed out by Pittman and Smith, the Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.
Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.
Smith’s district will benefit from other funding announced in Harrisburg Thursday.
The borough of Punxsutawney in Jefferson County is getting $285,901 for design and construction of a radius widening project to eliminate a 90-degree turn at the intersection of Front and Union streets.
The Wolf administration said PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.