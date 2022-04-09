The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on March 24 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the State of the County, broadband, state budget and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing a number of upcoming events on the chamber’s schedule. The 2022 State of the County event featuring the Indiana County Commissioners will be held on Friday, May 6, at the Hilton Garden Inn. Hilliard said that they are excited to be able to hold this event in person this year.
“When we began this event a couple of years ago, we had always envisioned it as a breakfast event in person where attendees can be able to engage our county commissioners in a question-and-answer session regarding everything going on within Indiana County,” Hilliard stated. “There are so many things to discuss about what is currently going on throughout the county and what is in store for the future, so we are very much looking forward to having everyone in person taking part in it this year.”
Hilliard said that the event is open to the public and questions can be submitted in person or in advance by e-mailing questions@indianacountychamber.com. Space is limited. You can reserve your seat by contacting the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
It was also announced that the chamber’s annual golf outing will be held in May this year at chamber member The Links at Spring Church. Hilliard said that the event, scheduled for May 26, is a great way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.
“This has been a wonderful event the past couple of years for individuals to be able to come and relax and network and enjoy a great day of golf,” Hilliard said. “We have a number of different things in store for this year, and we feel that moving the event up on the calendar to kick off the Memorial Day weekend will attract a lot more golfers to be a part of it.”
Hilliard concluded his report by discussing a number of workforce development initiatives that his office is currently working on with the Indiana County districts as well as a few new concepts that will be in place for fall 2022.
“We have worked very closely with the school districts over the past couple of years to help improve the career readiness initiatives and curriculum that is in place,” Hilliard said.
“Our goal is to ensure that the current challenges that employers are facing are not the same challenges five years from now. We have a couple of very exciting developments that we are hoping to announce in the next month that will truly recognize the great work that these students and teachers are doing throughout the county.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by discussing Gov. Wolf’s recently proposed $43.7 billion budget. Pittman warned that even though revenues are currently ahead of expectations, he does not feel that increasing spending by over an estimated $4 billion is wise.
“With the current inflationary times that we are living in combined with recent world events, it would be foolish to think that right now is the time to start increasing our spending,” Pittman explained.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi concurred and stated that he does not agree with where the expected new revenues are projected to come from.
“The administration believes that the sales tax will continue to generate the necessary revenue to justify the spending,” Struzzi stated. “But with costs continuing to rise everywhere with no end in sight, the majority of us in the House disagree with that.”
Pittman continued the state report by discussing the recent broadband grants awarded to Windstream Services for work in four municipalities in Indiana County, but stated that there is still a lot of work to be done.
“We are thrilled to be able to expand broadband service in the county, however every time we address a need, we discover even more additional broadband needs throughout the county that need to be addressed,” Pittman said. “This just goes to show how much work still needs to be done.”
EDUCATION
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, informed the board that Indiana County Education and Technology Center, which will house the new Indiana campus of WCCC, is still on schedule to be completed in time for fall classes to be held at the new facility. Stanley reported that the school is working with a number of educational entities to identify areas where new programs will be beneficial.
“One example is that we are starting a new phlebotomy program in the fall,” Stanley stated. “This program will help to feed into other programs in health care, and we are hoping to identify similar programs like this.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by stating that the county and Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been collaborating with regional organizations on initiatives to potentially bring in new federal funding to the region.
The regional collaboration has been led by the Allegheny Conference on Community Development as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge proposal that would promote economic development by growing the region’s robotics and artificial intelligence sectors.
The county is also looking to partner with the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board as it coordinates efforts with Partner4Work on a Good Jobs Challenge application, which can help to bring additional funding to the region to create new training opportunities to improve the county’s workforce and matching those workers with employers.
“We are trying to do everything that we can to take full advantage of every opportunity that is out there to bring in funding to help our local businesses and workforce,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer continued his report by informing the board that the Jimmy Stewart Airport has recently been awarded $1.2 million in federal funding that will be used for a new taxiway as well and new hangar development.
Stauffer concluded his report by discussing the recent news of the ICDC’s purchase of the 6-acre property on the edge of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus currently home to the Carriage House and Essex House apartments. Stauffer stated that although more details will be made available soon, this purchase will help to address the issue of the excess in student rental properties throughout the area.
“This is an opportunity to repurpose a rental housing complex near the campus to create a property that can improve the community and the local economy,” Stauffer stated.
TOURISM
Indiana County Tourist Bureau President Gregg Van Horn congratulated board member Angela Kellar on being named Hilton Garden Inn Sales Leader of the Year. Angela is the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which was recently awarded the 2021 Conrad Achievement Award and recognized as the best-in-class of all Hilton hotels.
Van Horn announced ICTB’s upcoming Earth Day Adventure bus tour. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, the group will meet at the Jimmy Stewart Airport where they can purchase breakfast or coffee from the new Riziki Café. Then they will board the bus to begin the tour.
The first stop will be at the Kintersburg Bridge. Enjoy a historical presentation by Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks & Trails. Next, the group will travel to the Tanoma Wetlands Educational Site where Cindy Rogers, president of the Evergreen Conservancy, will explain their important work on stream restoration not only on Earth Day, but every day. After a picnic lunch at the pavilion, the group will travel back to the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
There, Airport Manager Rick Fuellner will greet guests and provide the latest information about all the exciting things happening at the airport. Cost is $20 per person, which includes a boxed lunch. Advanced registration and non-refundable payment are required. Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis. Contact the tourist bureau office at (724) 463-7505 for tickets or more information.
Van Horn explained that ICTB will once again be celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week, May 1 to 7. The theme for this year’s campaign is “The Future of Travel” and will highlight the value travel and tourism holds for our economy, businesses and quality of life in Indiana County.
ICTB will be purchasing gift certificates from local businesses to be used as prizes for a contest involving seven western Pennsylvania counties during NTTW week.
Watch the ICTB website newsfeed on www.VisitIndiana CountyPA.org for more details. ICTB is thankful for our members who make up the travel and tourism industry in Indiana County and appreciate the Indiana County commissioners who are supportive of our efforts in many ways.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn with the Blairsville Community Development Authority informed the board that March 5 was the grand opening of the New Village Institute at the Corporate Campus in Burrell Township.
There was a full house of curious, excited members of the community looking forward to learn more about the new workforce development effort. Several elected officials from Pittman, Struzzi, Commissioners Mike Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, Blairsville Councilman David Janusek, Hilliard and many others toured the facility and met many staff members. Gwinn said that it was great to see the old “Wyotech” facilities and the crowds of enthusiastic visitors to the grand opening.
Gwinn continued her report by announcing that the Friends of the Blairsville Communities is hosting a Community Cleanup Day on April 23 beginning at 9 a.m. at the BCDA office at 130 W. Market St. in Blairsville, where volunteers can sign up, receive their PennDOT-supplied gloves, safety vest and garbage bags. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and everyone who wants to be part of making the town a better place to live, work or raise a family can be part of this effort. Community service hours letters will be made available to turn in to your school, if needed.
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Arbor Day (April 29) and the Celebration of America’s Trails, Gwinn reported that the Shade Tree Commission of Blairsville is joining other groups for Clean Up Day, which is focusing on the Blairsville Riverfront Trail and Riverview Park. Also on Saturday, April 30, the Shade Tree Commission will host a tree identification program with the Indiana County Conservation District.
TREK Development and their expanded development of affordable housing at the east end of Blairsville is a topic that is regularly discussed at the borough council meetings. Gwinn stated that she looks forward to the improvements in multi-modal amenities in that area, as well as the new housing.
Gwinn concluded her report by announcing that the Paddle and Picnic event will return this year on June 11. A partnership of the Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg Main Line Canal Greenway, The Friends of the Blairsville Communities, the Chamber of Commerce and the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy will host a 10-mile paddle from Robinson to Blairsville through the Pack Saddle Gap of the Conemaugh River for chamber members and the YPO. An “After Hours Picnic” will be hosted by the Friends of the Blairsville Communities.
HCBA
Rob Walbeck, representing the Homer City Business Association, informed the board that work will soon be underway for the final phase of a waterline project along Metz Road by the Central Indiana County Water Authority. The project was awarded a $230,000 Community Development Block Grant last May. This final phase will extend water service along Ferguson Road to tie in with existing CICWA lines and will add service to 10 more households on Metz Road.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that the Route 286 East sewage extension project is out for bids. Bid opening is May 10. Contract expected to be let in June, and summertime start to construction.
The report continued with Ross stating that S&T Bank Arena’s busy season is winding down with the end of hockey season and public skating.
Community events on tap in the arena include May Mart and private parties. Ross reported that the remainder of White Township Recreation Complex is coming alive. Schools are using the ball fields. Some teams from neighboring school districts have been arranging for playing time on White Township ball fields while theirs are not in game-ready condition.
The White Township report continued with the announcement that work will start soon on development of a full 18-hole disc golf course in the complex. According to Ross, the township is drawing plans for an amphitheater on the hillside between the soccer fields and the picnic pavilions at the top of the hill.
It would look to be built in phases with a covered band shell and a few rows of seating constructed in the first year, and additional seating and other development of the hillside as time and money allow.
Plans for Kennedy King Park expansion are in the acquisition stage. The township is looking for land across Josephine Avenue from the playground, basketball courts and pickleball courts. Ross reported that development there is to focus on stormwater containment features addressing drainage on the entire Chevy Chase hillside. Surface-level features could include rain gardens, tree plantings and a splash park in tandem with the playground to make a summertime children’s mecca for recreation.
Ross concluded his report by announcing that the township soon will announce the summer street maintenance program, a swimming pool regulation and a water safety education program. Watch for more in the township newsletter and on www.white township.org.
MEMBERSHIP
