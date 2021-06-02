As June began, officials of three Pennsylvania cabinet departments were raising warnings about the presence of tick-borne diseases across the state.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam joined Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell in encouraging state residents to seek treatment if they have been bitten by a tick. “We have seen increases in tick bite-related emergency department visits in nearly all regions across the state and while this trend is expected this time of year, it’s an important reminder that tick-borne diseases continue to be prevalent in Pennsylvania,” Beam said.
Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Powassan virus. The three officials said ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush and wooded areas, but deer ticks have been found in every county in the commonwealth and can live in any habitat.
The three Wolf administration secretaries also offered ways to reduce their chances of being bitten by ticks:
• Cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing
• Avoid tick-infested habitats such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass
• Use a (federal Environmental Protection Agency)-approved insect repellent
• Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks
• Take a shower immediately to remove ticks that may be crawling on skin
• If possible, dry clothing and gear in a dryer to kill any ticks
“Outdoors enthusiasts should be prepared and proactive when they enter our state parks and forests, especially with regard to the presence of ticks and the possible contraction of other tick-borne diseases,” Dunn said. Common signs of a tick disease include fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. Lyme disease is often characterized by a bullseye-like rash, although Lyme disease may not always present itself with this obvious sign.
Additional symptoms for Powassan virus may include vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or even seizures in severe cases. While transmission for Lyme disease from tick to human takes approximately 24 hours or more, Powassan transmission from a tick bite can happen in as little as 15 minutes. Those who have symptoms consistent with a tick-borne disease are urged to speak to a doctor immediately. Ticks are most likely to infect humans during the late spring and summer but can also infect humans year-round. “We are happy to announce that the Tick Surveillance and Testing Program has completed all collections and testing from the adult blacklegged tick survey that began last October,” McDonnell said. “More than 3,000 ticks were individually tested for four human pathogens including Borrelia burgdorferi (the causative agent of Lyme disease), Anaplasma phagocytophilum, Babesia microti and Deer tick virus (Powassan virus lineage II). More than half of the ticks tested were infected with Lyme disease,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. Fifty-eight percent, to be exact. Other results were, Anaplasma 12 percent; Babesia 3.7 percent; and Deer tick virus 0.6 percent. Officials said those results were consistent with findings from previous surveys.
For more information on ticks and tick-borne diseases in Pennsylvania, one can visit the state Department of Health www.health.pa.gov website.