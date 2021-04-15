At least 218 Indiana County residents have applied through a state website for aid through an $847 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program that launched in March.
That was the count through Monday, as the state Department of Human Services reached out to encourage individuals and families who pay rent and are at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
“This program is a big deal,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller told reporters during a Tuesday conference call. “It has the ability to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians.”
It has roots in both federal legislation and a state bill sponsored by an area lawmaker.
Federal funds were allocated through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, a $2.3 trillion bill passed in December that combined $900 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding with $1.4 trillion in omnibus spending.
That bill has more than nine single-space pages of regulations dealing with emergency rental assistance. State officials said it provided $278 million in rental assistance to Pennsylvania’s largest counties.
That $278 million was utilized along with $569 million authorized through state Act 1 of 2021, which enabled a partnership between the Wolf Administration, the General Assembly and local leaders in 49 counties not covered by the federal funding.
Act 1 was known in the General Assembly as Senate Bill 109, sponsored by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. It appropriated nearly $1 billion to small business, the hospitality industry and those needing rent and utility assistance, among others. Residential tenants can apply for rent and utility assistance through ERAP on their own behalf.
If determined eligible, residential tenants can receive assistance through ERAP regardless of a landlord’s level of cooperation in the process.
Among the eligibility criteria, Miller said, is that “one or more people in the household must qualify for unemployment benefits.”
Likewise, landlords can apply for assistance on behalf of tenants and receive rental assistance directly if the tenant is eligible.
“It is in your interest to apply quickly,” Miller said. “It is first come, first served.”
“The program covers up to 12 months of assistance,” said state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, who was one of the speakers on the conference call.
Most Pennsylvanians can apply through the COMPASS portal, compass.state.pa.us.
It provides access to many state programs, including health care coverage, such as the Pennie health insurance marketplace and Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP; medical assistance, including that for workers with disabilities; Medicaid for former foster care youth; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps); cash assistance, Long Term Living Services for both home and community-based residents and for residents of nursing homes and related facilities; the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); free or reduced price school meals; and Child Care Works.
Beside those applying in Indiana County, so far there have been 180 applicants in Clearfield County, 167 in Cambria County, 50 in Jefferson County and 36 in Armstrong County.
In a posting on its Facebook page, Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. offers a link to COMPASS, and states that applications will be prioritized by 30 percent, 50 percent and 80 percent of average median income. It says one can contact ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 for more details.
Westmoreland County is not taking ERAP applications through COMPASS. Those who go to that county’s website are given a link to theunionmission.org/erap, which is maintained by The Union Mission in Latrobe.
There it is stated that an “eligible household” in Westmoreland County is defined as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household:
• qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and
• can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Similar qualifications are given through COMPASS.
In all, 22 counties, including Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland in this region, have opted to accept applications through their own processes.