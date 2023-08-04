Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich sat down in Indiana Thursday with more than 60 attendees at the first of two listening sessions scheduled here this month about a 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults authorized in a May executive order signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“We cannot build this plan without you and without your input,” Kavulich said at the Aging Services Inc. offices in Indiana. “Your ideas are critically important.”
According to the Department of Aging, the plan is being designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians, and reflect the needs and preferences of the older population of the commonwealth to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
“The Master Plan shall identify goals with measurable outcomes, available resources, and other items the (Pennsylvania Department of Aging) believes may be necessary for achieving the goals set forth in the Master Plan,” according to the executive order Shapiro signed on May 25.
Kavulich’s department has been tasked with preparing the plan for presentation to Shapiro for his consideration on or before Feb. 1, 2024.
Janine Maust, director of Indiana County’s Area Agency on Aging, said she wanted a conversation on a wide range of topics. The proposed plan utilizes a series of eight topics or “domains of age-friendly communities” developed by the World Health Organization and adapted for the United States from the American Association of Retired Persons:
• Social Participation.
• Civic Participation and Employment.
• Communication and Information.
• Outdoor Spaces and Buildings.
• Housing.
• Transportation.
• Health Services and Community Supports.
• Respect and Social Inclusion.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania came to mind during the Social Participation segment. One speaker said there are activities to follow at IUP, but “seniors feel intimidated trying to get to those activities,” because of parking issues.
Another speaker suggested inviting an IUP professor to events at Aging Services Inc.
Still another brought up the problem of transportation for seniors, prompting Nicole Jones of Pittsburgh to suggest utilizing her Red Riding Hood Inc., with the motto of “off to grandparents’ houses we go.”
As Jones told the gathering, “we are trying to get to as many counties as possible.”
She offers electric vehicle rides at $6 for 15 miles or less, $12 for 15-20 miles, but longer rides would have to be set up in advance for $60, with $3 for a one-hour optional stay. She can be reached at (412) 376-5145 or littleredridinghoodcompany@gmail.com.
Under the topic of Civic Participation and Employment, Andrea Richko of Indiana suggested utilizing the Senior Action Program, covering Indiana, Jefferson and Clarion counties.
Richko said Cheryl Shellhammer, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP director, can be reached at (814) 226-4785 or CShellhammer@iccap.org.
A representative of Four Footed Friends said, “we are always looking for volunteers.” The Four Footed Friends animal shelter is along Beck Road and can be reached at (724) 349-1144.
Communication and Information covered a host of media possibilities, including radio, social media and The Indiana Gazette’s weekly Human Services Calendar.
Someone else suggested a county-funded newsletter. Aging Services Inc. has a monthly Spotlight publication with calendars and helpful articles.
Other topics also were broached during a two-hour session.
Kavulich and his department is scheduling such listening sessions across the state, including a second Indiana County session on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., also at Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak Street, Indiana. Those with questions can contact Maust at (724) 349-4500 or by email at jmaust@agingservicesinc.com.
Sessions continue next week in Jefferson County, including a program Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Punxsy Area Senior Center, 222 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, then Tuesday in Brockway, Aug. 17 in Reynoldsville and Aug. 23 in Brookville. Jefferson County residents with questions can contact Molly McNutt at (814) 849-3096 or mmcnutt@icaaa.org.
At this writing, sessions have not been scheduled in Armstrong or Westmoreland counties, but in Clearfield County a session is set Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University, in Room A131 of the Academic Building at 201 University Drive. Clearfield County residents can contact Steve Harmic at (814) 765-2696 or kgillespie@matureresources.life.
Also, the Department of Aging plans four virtual listening sessions, on Tuesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Aug. 25 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Registration can be done on the aging.pa.gov website.
