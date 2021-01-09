EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police at Indiana said a suspect wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody early Friday and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Troopers said Neal S. Cramer, 30, of Indiana, also was found to be under the influence of narcotics and in possession of numerous stamp bags of suspected heroin during a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. on Route 56 at Edgewood Lane in East Wheatfield Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit initiated a traffic stop on a silver Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Cramer after the trooper observed the vehicle being driven erratically and speeding in excess of a posted 45 mph speed limit.
Greenfield said the traffic stop and a consent search of the vehicle turned up 60 full stamp bags of suspected heroin, 11 empty stamp bags and related drug paraphernalia in Cramer’s possession.
Greenfield said Cramer was placed under arrest and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a chemical test of blood.
He then was lodged in the Indiana County Jail until an arraignment Friday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary vehicle code violations. Welch held Cramer in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 25.