State police have called for vigilance by voters to be wary of threatening or intimidating behavior as they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Troopers across the state have stepped up their intelligence efforts in light of “Pennsylvania’s status as a swing state, (which) has created an environment that may motivate individuals or groups to claim to be ‘poll watchers’ and engage in intimidating or threatening behaviors, or post incorrect information on social media to deceive or confuse voters.”
Acts of voter intimidation that are spelled out as violations of state and federal election laws, according to state police, include
• Photographing voters
• Spreading false or misleading information
• Blocking the entrance to a polling place
• Asking voters for documentation when no documentation is required
• Threatening violence, using offensive language or raised voice to confront or otherwise question voters
Poll watchers, by definition, are those authorized to be present in the polling places to oversee the process.
They must be credentialed by the county and must be registered voters of the county where they engage in poll watching, police said.
A code of conduct for poll watchers prohibits them from approaching voters or otherwise interfering with people’s right to vote “except under certain circumstances,” according to a state police advisory.
Voters who suspect acts of election fraud or irregularities in the polling places are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections and is responsible for keeping elections fair and honest, state police advised.
Investigators also urged voters to visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) website as a dependable resource for information to debunk common rumors circulating during the campaign season.
State police also asked voters to verify election related information online at www.votespa.com before acting on campaign related information found on the internet.
In a news release issued late last week, police said the department knew of no coordinated campaigns or specific threats to upset the conduct of a fair election.