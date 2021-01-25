RIDGWAY — Although the coronavirus vaccine has been rolled out for Pennsylvanians, officials at state police Troop C have decided to cancel the summer camp programs for this year as a measure of caution.
The annual Camp Cadet program for high school students and Sunny Day Camp program for children and adults with special needs or disabilities have been called off “to ensure the health and safety of the participants, Pennsylvania State Police personnel and other volunteers.”
Troop C encompasses Jefferson, Clearfield and other north-central counties.