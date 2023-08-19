In an ongoing effort to assist school administrators with providing a safe learning environment, members of the Pennsylvania State Police are prioritizing school and school bus safety throughout the Commonwealth.
During the 2022-23 school year, members of Troop A conducted over 6,000 domestic security checks of public and private schools throughout the Troop A region, which includes all or part of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
These checks are conducted each shift and may include walk-throughs of school buildings and lunch visits with students.
Troopers also devote a portion of their shift to following school buses as they pick up and drop off students throughout the region. Patrol Unit members will specifically be monitoring morning and afternoon school bus routes for violations of Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus. Upon conviction, the penalties for a violation of this section include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and five points on the motorist’s driving record.
State police also want to remind students and their parents and/or guardians of the Safe2Say Something PA program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The AG’s office said Pennsylvania students have reported over 80,000 tips to the Safe2Say program since it was implemented in 2019.
