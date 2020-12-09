State police have encouraged area residents to watch out for one another, but it’s above and beyond another campaign to curb crime or suspicious activity.
Looking out for the welfare of shut-ins, senior citizens and folks who are under the weather can be a great favor to them but could also bring help sooner to those who may be in trouble, police said.
“A simple phone call may serve to brighten a neighbor’s spirits and provide a sense of community and reassurance within your neighborhood,” state police said in a news release, in which troopers also offer to conduct a welfare check or ask local police to visit a home and make sure people are all right.
Anyone with concern about a friend, relative or neighbor who may be isolated or vulnerable is asked to call state police in Indiana at (724) 357-1960, in Kittanning at (724) 543-2011, in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288 or in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
“Since March 1, the members of Troop A have conducted a total of 2,334 welfare checks across Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties,” according to a news release.