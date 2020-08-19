In the first two weeks of August, state police out of the Troop A, Indiana station responded to or initiated 21 investigations of driving under the influence, five of which involved DUI-related crashes.
Troopers said three motorists involved in those crashes were suspected of being under the influence of drugs, while two others were suspected of being under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.
As for the other investigations, 11 motorists were suspected of being under the influence of drugs while five motorists were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
Also in the first two weeks of August, members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit made 384 traffic stops, and issued 337 traffic citations and 119 written warnings. They made 19 commercial motor vehicle inspections and assisted 16 motorists.
State police at Indiana also reported 166 domestic security checks of schools, houses of worship, and critical infrastructure sites, as well as 135 patrol checks of locations where residents reported concerns about traffic violations, drug activity, suspicious persons or vehicles, and other problems.