STAHLSTOWN — State police three times responded to neighborhood complaints that a dog had been tethered to a large political campaign sign posted along Route 711 in Donegal Township, but each time found that the dog was not being neglected and the owner was in compliance with animal protection laws.
Troopers from the Greensburg station answered the complaints, the first on Oct. 17 and two more on Saturday, and discovered the dog tethered to a sign post but supplied with fresh food and water and provided with an appropriate doghouse for shelter, investigators said in a news release.
Troopers also learned from the owner that the political sign had recently been defaced and that the dog was tied there to vent further vandalism. The area also was posted with “no trespassing” signs and trail cameras to monitor the property, police said.
The investigation also turned up evidence that the dog owner had been threatened on social media, and that the state police animal-cruelty officer learned that the owner had taken the dog for a walk around the property about five times each day.
While no offenses were uncovered, police held their repeated responses to complaints as symbolic of the seriousness with which they take allegations of animal cruelty.
“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to promptly and thoroughly investigating all reports of animal cruelty and strongly encourages residents to report such incidents to law enforcement,” police said.