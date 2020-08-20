August Five Most Wanted

State police at the Indiana station have issued its August list of Five Most Wanted suspects.

Two of those on the August list are holdovers from the July list:

• James Emerson, 49, of Pittsburgh and New Florence, charged April 30 with felony failure to verify his address or be photographed as required by Megan’s Law on April 8 in White Township. He last was seen in Indiana, police said.

• Rachelle Hamilton, 31, of Indiana, charged May 6 by state police with felony theft and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 2 in White Township. She also last was seen in Indiana.

New names on the list include:

• Dustin Finch, 36, whose last known address was Altoona, and last was seen in Strongstown. He is wanted for a felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.

• Tasha Wennick, 39, whose last known address was Strongstown, and last was seen there, also is wanted for felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township. She also has a preliminary hearing pending before Welch.

• Jonathan Shetler, 35, whose last known address was Saltsburg and last was seen in Saltsburg. He is wanted on a felony count of receiving stolen property reported to state police on May 29 in Conemaugh Township, and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.

He also has been charged with a series of traffic offenses dated Aug. 2 in Center Township, and Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is awaiting pleas in those cases.

Police asked informants to phone the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960 with any assistance on the suspects.

