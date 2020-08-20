State police at the Indiana station have issued its August list of Five Most Wanted suspects.
Two of those on the August list are holdovers from the July list:
• James Emerson, 49, of Pittsburgh and New Florence, charged April 30 with felony failure to verify his address or be photographed as required by Megan’s Law on April 8 in White Township. He last was seen in Indiana, police said.
• Rachelle Hamilton, 31, of Indiana, charged May 6 by state police with felony theft and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 2 in White Township. She also last was seen in Indiana.
New names on the list include:
• Dustin Finch, 36, whose last known address was Altoona, and last was seen in Strongstown. He is wanted for a felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
• Tasha Wennick, 39, whose last known address was Strongstown, and last was seen there, also is wanted for felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township. She also has a preliminary hearing pending before Welch.
• Jonathan Shetler, 35, whose last known address was Saltsburg and last was seen in Saltsburg. He is wanted on a felony count of receiving stolen property reported to state police on May 29 in Conemaugh Township, and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
He also has been charged with a series of traffic offenses dated Aug. 2 in Center Township, and Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is awaiting pleas in those cases.
Police asked informants to phone the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960 with any assistance on the suspects.