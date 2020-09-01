Political campaign signs posted on lawns belong to somebody, and anyone who takes them can be charged with theft, state police cautioned area residents.
Troopers issued the warning in the wake of several reports of campaign signs being taken from display points in the region.
“Stealing a political campaign sign is a crime,” said Capt. Stephen Russo, commander of Greensburg-based Troop A of the state police.
The offense, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, could be prosecuted as a third-degree misdemeanor.