A Brush Valley Township native has been named new station commander for state police at Troop A, Somerset.
The acting commander of the Pennsylvania State Police, Col. Christopher Paris, has promoted Michael A. Sbardella to lieutenant and assigned him to take charge at Somerset, one of five Troop A barracks (the others are in the Kiski Valley, in White Township/Indiana, and in Greensburg and Ebensburg).
Sbardella most recently served as the station commander of Troop A, Ebensburg.
Sbardella is a 2001 graduate of United High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he studied criminology.
The new Somerset commander has been in the state police for nearly two decades, after enlisting in 2004.
Upon graduation from the state police academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Lykens, in the Harrisburg region.
As he progressed through the ranks, he served at Troop A stations in Indiana, Somerset and Ebensburg, as well as Troop B, Uniontown. He was promoted to corporal in 2013 and to sergeant in 2018.
