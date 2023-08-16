State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, and the Citizens for Camp Cadet board of directors will sponsor the second Troop C Sunny Day Camp Sept. 5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 1514 state Route 28 North, Brookville.

Sunny Day Camp is designed to bring a better understanding of law enforcement activities to special needs children and adults. Applicants must be Special Olympic participants, or an adult or child with a special need or disability.