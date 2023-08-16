State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, and the Citizens for Camp Cadet board of directors will sponsor the second Troop C Sunny Day Camp Sept. 5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 1514 state Route 28 North, Brookville.
Sunny Day Camp is designed to bring a better understanding of law enforcement activities to special needs children and adults. Applicants must be Special Olympic participants, or an adult or child with a special need or disability.
Capt. Bernard J. Petrovsky, commanding officer of Troop C, Punxsutawney, said the camp is open to citizens living in northern Indiana County as well as areas covered by Troop C state police in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson and McKean counties.
The camp is limited to 85 participants. Sunny Day Camp participants must be accompanied by only one family member, guardian or caregiver.
Those interested in attending the Sunny Day Camp are asked to register online at sunnydaycamp.org, or contact Trooper Vaughn Norbert at (814) 590-4561, vnorbert@pa.gov; or Trooper Ron Chewning at (717) 678-5266, rchewning@pa.gov) no later than Aug. 25.
