State police from Indiana said they were out in force this Labor Day weekend as a part of an ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe.
From Friday to Monday, police said they enforced 542 traffic stops, 507 total traffic citations, seven DUI arrests, four self-initiated criminal arrests and assisted one motorist.
Police said they also had eight crash investigations, including one fatal crash investigation, and found one person killed, three people injured and two alcohol-related crashes. Regarding traffic arrests and warnings, police said they issued one child passenger safety seat citation, four seat-belt citations, 22 seat-belt warnings, 393 speeding citations and 109 other traffic citations.
During that same time period, police members from Troop A, Indiana, said they also investigated eight assaults, three incidents of harassment, four thefts, seven incidents of identity theft and four other criminal incidents. Police said they also responded to four disturbances, 10 domestic or civil disputes and assisted other agencies on eight occasions. They said they also served one warrant, conducted two welfare checks and two requests to locate a missing person.