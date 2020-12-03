State police at Troop A, Indiana, report 1,775 incidents in November, including 175 reports of criminal offenses, 155 founded offenses, 109 offenses cleared and 113 criminal arrests.
Troopers investigated 74 crashes, including three fatal crashes that claimed three people, six hit-and-run crashes, 17 injuries in traffic accidents, three crashes involving driving under the influence and 30 DUI arrests.
State police issued 479 traffic citations, 208 warnings and 24 citations for seat belt violations.
There also were 33 motorists assisted by Indiana troopers and 40 commercial motor vehicle inspections in November.