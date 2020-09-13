State Police at Troop C, Punxsutawney said its officers are searching for an escapee from the Jefferson County Jail: Michael Alan Brewer, 25, of Delancey, Jefferson County.
Troopers say he escaped during a work release program at Humphrey Charcoal in Brookville at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Brewer, a Megan’s Law registrant, is described as a White male with blonde hair and blue eyes, and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Troopers said Brewer wears corrective lenses.
State police said Brewer last was seen on Knoxdale Road near Anita by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies.
Anyone with information about Brewer is asked to contact state police at (814) 938-0510.