Road closed for five hours

Monday's fatal events on Interstate 99 north of Bedford caused authorities to close the northbound entrance to the highway at the Cessna exit for nearly five hours.

 RYAN SPRING/Bedford Gazette

BEDFORD — State police at Troop G, Bedford, said a Cherry Tree man died and four others were injured in a chain of events that included two crashes Monday morning on Interstate 99 in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County.

Troopers said Kevin W. Kutzler Jr., 38, was driving his 1998 Jeep Wranger north on I-99 between mile markers 4.7 and 4.8 at 5:15 a.m. when it struck the rear driver’s side bumper of a 2008 Ford F-550 truck parked along the berm of the roadway.