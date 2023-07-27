BEDFORD — State police at Troop G, Bedford, said a Cherry Tree man died and four others were injured in a chain of events that included two crashes Monday morning on Interstate 99 in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County.
Troopers said Kevin W. Kutzler Jr., 38, was driving his 1998 Jeep Wranger north on I-99 between mile markers 4.7 and 4.8 at 5:15 a.m. when it struck the rear driver’s side bumper of a 2008 Ford F-550 truck parked along the berm of the roadway.
Troopers said the Jeep then spun to the right and overturned onto its roof, sliding into the right northbound lane where its roof was facing south.
At that time a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Todd A. Edwards, 38, of Virginia Beach, Va., came along.
According to the state police news release, Edwards reported seeing debris on the roadway and a disabled vehicle along the berm of the road.
Edwards told state police he was in the process of changing lanes when he saw Kutzler’s Jeep, flipped over with no lights on.
The Virginia Beach motorist said he was unable to avoid striking that vehicle.
State police said Kutzler was ejected from the Jeep as it slid north after the second crash.
Troopers said Edwards wound up striking the guide rail off the east edge of the highway.
Kutzler was pronounced dead at the scene. His son Lincoln, 8, had what state police termed a “suspected serious injury” and was flown by Stat Medevac to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
A GoFundMe effort by a family friend, Kayla Rice, on behalf of Ashlee Kutzler, wife of Kevin and mother of Lincoln, has drawn 111 donations as of Wednesday afternoon, reaching $9,535 of a goal of $15,000.
Edwards also was suspected of having a serious injury and was transported by Raystown Ambulance Service to UPMC Altoona.
Edwards had two female passengers according to the state police news release.
One whose age was not given was taken by Medstar Ambulance to UPMC Altoona with a suspected serious injury, while a 17-year-old female passenger was taken by Raystown Ambulance with a suspected minor injury to UPMC Altoona.
According to Sample News Group’s Bedford Gazette, the crash closed the northbound lanes of I-99 for nearly five hours.
The Bedford Gazette reported that Bedford, Southern Cove and Imler fire departments responded to the scene, as did ambulance services from Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Raystown and Roaring Spring.
