State police at Punxsutawney are advising the public of a scam where individuals identifying themselves as representing the electric company or other utility service provider are calling citizens and advising them about a utility bill that is past due.
Troopers say the caller may have a large amount of one’s personal information that makes the call appear to be legitimate, but they want the public to be aware that it is easy to obtain personal information on the Internet — and that a utility company is not going to ask for money over the phone.
Additionally, state police said, utility employees do not contact customers by telephone and ask for payment information such as bank account or credit card numbers.
Troopers said those receiving such requests should hang up — and if they’re unsure whether the call is legitimate they should call the service provider at the number they have on record, or go to the provider’s place of business to inquire about that call.
State police advise that anyone who already has been contacted by a scam artist and given out personal information should monitor their account statements and credit reports, and contact their local police department.