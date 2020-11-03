It is a familiar scam — and state police at Indiana said Monday that it had been perpetrated, again, in Indiana County.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said an Indiana County resident told investigators that a person claiming to be an agent with the United States Social Security Administration was calling to say that resident’s Social Security number had been compromised.
Greenfield said the intended victim advised troopers that the call appeared on a caller ID display as a local number, so that resident answered it.
The would-be victim told troopers that the caller recited the resident’s name, age, address, and last four digits of their Social Security number, then asked the resident to confirm that information so that call could be transferred to the United States Marshal’s Service. The caller also attempted to elicit information regarding the resident’s personal banking and investment history.
Greenfield said the resident recognized the incident as a scam and ended the call before providing any personal identifying information or sustaining any monetary loss.
Police recommend that residents properly verify the legitimacy of any suspicious phone call before providing personal information. When in doubt, Greenfield said, hang up the phone and contact a trusted family member, friend or law enforcement agency to discuss suspicious phone calls.
He said other tips for protecting against common scams can be found on the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s www.attorneygeneral. gov website.