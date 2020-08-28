A problem with rabid feral cats is being reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in and around North Liberty and Quarry streets in Blairsville.
“A friendly gray tabby cat, under one year of age and pregnant, started staggering around and acting like it wanted to attack people on and around Wednesday, Aug. 19,” department spokeswoman Amber Liggett said.
Liggett said that cat had been cared for and fed by many neighbors in and around North Liberty and Quarry, as well as other pregnant feral cats.
The Department of Health spokeswoman said anyone with a human exposure to these animals should call the Indiana County State Health Center at (724) 357-2995, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Outside of those hours, the public can call, toll-free, 1 (877) 724-3258 (1-877-PA-HEALTH).
Liggest also said those with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian for advice to protect the pet and their family.