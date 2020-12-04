Construction equipment may have sat idle and workers on area highway and bridge project sites spent some down time this week. Weather may have been responsible, but money is not the problem.
Pennsylvania’s state treasurer said Tuesday that his agency has come up with plans to prevent shutdowns of highway construction and safety work amid tax collections lagging because of economic fallout from the pandemic.
In a statement, Treasurer Joe Torsella said he was prepared to authorize financial support to the Motor License Fund to keep contractors paid and on the job through the fiscal year ending June 30. The fund underwrites highway construction projects in Pennsylvania, as well as a significant portion of state police operations.
The widening of Oakland Avenue between Rustic Lodge Road and Route 422 in White Township and the replacement of bridges on Route 422 in Armstrong Township were two of 32 ongoing projects that were at risk of grinding to an indefinite halt this week in PennDOT District 10.
Shutdowns of hundreds of projects statewide and the idling of an estimated 240,000 construction and building trade workers loomed in mid-November when the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf enacted a state budget for Dec. 1 to June 30, 2021.
The budget didn’t include an authorization for a $600 million borrowing requested by PennDOT — a request that lawmakers said was submitted too late for consideration.
Torsella said he could loan treasury funds to the Motor License Fund, as well as advance a portion of a loan that lawmakers may decide to authorize against future tax collections that go into the fund, such as motorist fees and gas taxes.
The treasury over the past decade has routinely extended short-term loans to the state government to help it pay bills until its bigger tax collection months arrive. The measures, Torsella said, would give Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature time to resolve the funding issues.
“As a stopgap measure, the governor has directed PennDOT to anticipate pending and expected reimbursements to cover current construction and design expenses in the short term,” PennDOT publicist Alexis Campbell said. “This is not a long-term solution, as those reimbursements ultimately require matching state revenues to sustain, but all current sources are dedicated for other coming expenditures that must be reconciled as part of a true fix.”
The loan would keep projects on track but, as state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, predicted, force the General Assembly to reconstruct the budget and assure that other transportation costs through June 30 would be covered.
The state treasury loan is what state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he was expecting.
But Struzzi, a former PennDOT community relations representative, said that the department needs to do better with the money it has.
“Clearly we need a long-term solution that is viable for PennDOT without burdening the taxpayers and consumers. We need to look at PennDOT as a whole and find more efficiencies and expedited processes.”
Struzzi said he has asked House leadership to appoint him to the Transportation Committee, which he expects to be charged with the department’s efficiency review.
“I do think we need to look at ways to provide additional funding for PennDOT but require more efficient processes. There are significant amounts of money being spent on engineering, environmental clearances and other tasks I believe there are ways to deliver projects at lower costs,” he said.
House committee assignments usually are made follow the inauguration of the 203 representatives for the new legislative session on the first Tuesday of January.
PennDOT in November had informed lawmakers that it must stop hundreds of construction projects starting in December, suggesting that they needed to approve its proposal to borrow $600 million against highway funds to keep construction crews paid and on the job.