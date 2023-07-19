Well into the month following expiration of the old contract between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, talks continue for faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the rest of the PASSHE institutions.
In a joint statement Tuesday by Kathryn Morton, of APSCUF, and Kevin Hensil, of PASSHE, it was reported that coach contract negotiations took place Monday and Tuesday, with the two sides discussing job security, evaluations and holidays.
