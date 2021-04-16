For a third consecutive year, basic in-state tuition will be frozen at the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
At IUP, President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll expressed full support for that decision, made Thursday in the first of two meetings this month of the system’s Board of Governors, “even though it will squeeze IUP’s budget a little bit more than planned next year.”
The Board of Governors said it was affirming its commitment to keeping public higher education affordable for students during the ongoing pandemic.
“Students and their families are struggling with the financial impact of COVID-19 right now and we need to focus on their needs and success,” Driscoll said late Thursday afternoon. “IUP will continue to do everything in our power to help our students and families, including working to secure private donations that will be used for scholarships and grants for students.”
The unanimous vote by the governors keeps basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students at $7,716 through the 2021-22 academic year. PASSHE’s technology fee for students also will remain unchanged at $478.
“A quality education and an affordable one go hand-in-hand at our universities,” board Chair Cindy Shapira said. “Students deserve our full support as they continue focusing on attaining a degree through the pandemic.”
System Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said that decision was essential toward fulfilling public higher education’s mission.
“Sixty percent of jobs in Pennsylvania require a post-secondary degree, but only 47 percent of Pennsylvanians have one,” he said, reiterating comments made in a recent conference call with IUP students, faculty and staff.
“To help Pennsylvania build a modern-day economy, to remain a reliable pathway for students into and beyond the middle class, to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants can access quality higher education, we must take bold action like today’s vote on tuition,” Greenstein said.
Agreeing with Greenstein was Alex Fefolt, a student member of the Board of Governors from IUP, where he’s a senior political science major and president of the university’s Student Government Association.
“I wholeheartedly believe that, as a public institution, we’re not here to build to profit off of students,” Fefolt said. “We’re here to provide an education that’s affordable for them and high quality ... and as the chancellor has stated again and again and again, we’ve lost that competitive price that we have had ... and this is the work that we’re putting forward to regain that competitive edge again.”
Driscoll lauded “incredibly generous alumni, students, employees and friends, who continue to contribute to funds like the Student Assistance Fund — currently at more than $480,000 — that helps students affected financially by the pandemic.”
He also referred to the recently completed Imagine Unlimited comprehensive campaign, which raised $81.36 million, “the bulk of which will be used for scholarships and to enhance the student educational experience,” the IUP president said.
Thursday’s meeting was the final full-blown session of the board for the 2020-21 academic year, but the plan for what PASSHE calls “university integrations” — the bringing together of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the east — was not a scheduled topic.
Instead, the Board of Governors will have a public meeting April 28 at 8:30 a.m. to start the clock on a 60-day public comment period regarding those “integrations.” As was the case with Thursday’s meeting, the April 28 session will be conducted via remote technology.
The topic wasn’t ignored. In her remarks, Dr. Jamie Martin, an IUP faculty member who heads the Association of State College and University Faculties, said her membership wonders about the rationale for the consolidation.
“Initially, it seemed that it was being undertaken to save the system money, but then we heard that any anticipated cost savings are minimal, and I suspect that there will be more costs incurred than saved,” Martin said in her remarks to the governors.
“We have heard about students paying less at the ‘New U,’ but then learned that the cost savings would be the result of student behaviors such as starting at a community college, living at home and commuting to campus, taking AP courses or being a dual-enrolled student and taking online courses,” Martin went on. “To be clear, students can do all of these things right now; these options will not result from the consolidation. It has been said that the real goal is to expand opportunities for students, but we have not heard exactly how this will occur.”
She questioned how accreditation can be extended among the merged schools, if “an accredited program at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will extend to students at Lock Haven and Mansfield.”
APSCUF also represents coaches at the 14 universities. Martin said “we have heard that athletic teams will remain on all six campuses, but the NCAA has not ruled on that yet. We have not heard of any updates since the NCAA first met to consider this over two months ago.”
In other action, the board voted unanimously to approve a statement regarding its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, “ensuring the entire state system operates from a foundation of values” where the success of students, faculty and staff are supported, universities are places where human dignity is never compromised, and ensuring the race and ethnicities of the entire system “reflect the diverse composition” of Pennsylvania.
“This is arguably the most important thing we will do because it so deeply affects the success of our students, our faculty, our staff, indeed our entire system,” said Shapira. “Our institutions have been working hard for decades to make their campuses more inclusive and diverse places to learn, live, and work, but until recently, we have not been in a position to truly leverage the power of being a system in order to advance DEI efforts farther and faster.”