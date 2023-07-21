HARRISBURG — In a news release announcing a Thursday decision by the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, a spokesman said, if tuition for in-state undergraduates at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other institutions had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21 percent higher for 2023-24.
Instead, PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said, tuition for those students will be frozen for a fifth consecutive year, after a unanimous vote by the governors in Harrisburg.
Board Chair Cynthia Shapira said freezing tuition “has been a major priority for the State System universities to best serve our 85,000 students, many of whom are from low- and middle-income families (and) depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost.”
The board’s action followed emergence of a 2023-24 state budget — passed by the House and Senate but not yet sent to Gov. Josh Shapiro over a line-item dispute — that would provide an increase of $33 million, or 6 percent, to the PASSHE universities.
With that level of investment, Hensil said, in the last two years the state has increased funding by $108 million, or nearly 23 percent, with PASSHE scheduled to receive $585.6 million in 2023-24, up from $477.5 million in 2021-22.
“Higher education is changing, and State System universities are continuing to evolve to meet the new needs of students, employers and Pennsylvania’s economy,” system Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said. “Together with the state, we are strengthening the pipeline of talented and skilled people from the classroom to the workforce and providing value to students as they gain the knowledge to build successful careers close to home.”
In addition to keeping in-state undergraduate tuition at $7,716 for a sixth year, Hensil said, students at IUP and the other universities will receive $125 million in university-funded financial aid to help them afford their education. He said the tuition freeze and aid are possible due to increased state funding and PASSHE universities saving $300 million through a commitment to cost efficiencies.
“The State System is incredibly appreciative to the General Assembly and Governor Shapiro for their continued strong investment in PASSHE students and the state-owned, public universities that serve them,” Shapira said.”PASSHE was created to benefit Pennsylvania, and funding from the state is a lifeline for our students to have access to higher education.”
In a related matter at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved distribution of $579,638,669 in state funding to what now are 10 PASSHE universities (with Commonwealth formed from the former Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities and Penn-West formed from the former California, Clarion and Edinboro universities).
That is up from $546.5 million for 2022-23.
IUP’s allocation was increased from $56.9 million in 2022-23 to $59.4 million for 2023-24. That is the fourth-largest allocation to individual institutions, after $89.8 million to West Chester, $89.4 million to Penn-West and $88.4 million to Commonwealth.
The decision was hailed by leaders of the state Senate Republican Caucus including Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“For several years, we have worked to support Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to give them the opportunity to stabilize finances and enrollment, given their significant role within our region as an economic engine,” Pittman said. “Preserving access to affordable higher education options for families has been one of the top priorities for Senate Republicans again in this year’s budget process.”
Pittman said the legislature’s work with PASSHE on strong multi-year investments will ensure that IUP has the resources needed to hold the line on tuition.
“This will go a long way toward ensuring students receive the educational and training opportunities they need to compete in today’s economy,” the Indiana senator said.
Also Thursday, PASSHE announced that its universities will provide free tuition to more than 30 students named to the annual All-Pennslvania Academic Team, as part of the State System’s emphasis on supporting community college students transferring into bachelor’s degree programs at state-owned universities.
“Each student has achieved academic excellence and exemplifies the power and promise of public higher education and the expanding collaboration between State System universities and local community colleges,” Greenstein said.
Three students will be going to IUP, Maddison Tripp from Butler County Community College, Sydney Marie Hubbard from Community College of Allegheny County, and Paige Klinger from Westmoreland County Community College.
In all, a PASSHE spokesman said, more than 12,000 community college students have transferred to State System universities in the past five years.
