PASSHE logo

HARRISBURG — In a news release announcing a Thursday decision by the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, a spokesman said, if tuition for in-state undergraduates at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other institutions had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21 percent higher for 2023-24.

Instead, PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said, tuition for those students will be frozen for a fifth consecutive year, after a unanimous vote by the governors in Harrisburg.