State troopers at Indiana cautioned motorists of heightened traffic enforcement efforts planned during the Independence Day weekend.
In the four-county Troop A patrol area, police conducted 1,789 traffic stops, issued 1,995 tickets (including 1,106 for speeding and 209 for failure to use seat belts) and arrested 51 drivers for DUI during the holiday weekend in 2019.
The report counted efforts on five days from Thursday, July 3, through Monday, July 7, in the last year before activity was suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The traffic enforcement also spawned 58 arrests on criminal charges.
State police also investigated 43 crashes that resulted in 14 injuries and one death in Indiana, Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties. Four of the wrecks were blamed on impaired driving.
"Please be safe, buckle up and drive responsibly this Independence Day weekend," police reported in a news release.
Troopers cited a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study that seat belt usage in passenger vehicles "saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017."