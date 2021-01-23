Indiana County numbers
The state Department of Health on Friday reported 22 more Indiana County residents had been infected with COVID-19, bringing to 4,628 the total since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported.
The county has lost 144 to the virus. Health officials also reported 1,091 people have had the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 785 have received the second dose.
Statewide, DOH said 5,338 more people have the virus for a total of 794,172 during the outbreak, and that 193 more have died, bringing the death toll to 20,321.