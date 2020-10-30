A shake-up has been announced at the top of the holding company for Penelec, West Penn Power and other electric utilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and several other Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states.
Three top executives have been fired by FirstEnergy Corp., including Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Jones and two senior vice presidents, Dennis Chack in product development, marketing and branding, and Mike Dowling in external affairs.
In a FirstEnergy news release Thursday night, the independent review committee of the utility holding company’s board of directors determined that these executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct, in the course of that committee’s internal review related to government investigations.
Those investigations weren’t explained in the FirstEnergy news release, but the shake-up comes amid a federal investigation into legislation passed in Ohio last year. According to cleveland.com, House Bill 6, signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, will send more than $1 billion to two Ohio nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
According to cleveland.com, prosecutors have alleged that FirstEnergy and its affiliates gave $61 million in bribes to a former speaker of the Ohio House, Larry Householder. Prosecutors said it was money used to help Householder get his speakership and pressure other lawmakers in Columbus to pass House Bill 6 and defend it against a repeal effort.
Concurrently, FirstEnergy President Steven E. Strah was appointed acting CEO, while board member Christopher D. Pappas, who also was on the board of old Allegheny Energy Inc. when FirstEnergy acquired it in 2011, has been named executive director.
Allegheny Energy Inc., then based in Greensburg, was an outgrowth of the original West Penn Power and operated utilities in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia as well as Southwestern Pennsylvania.
After working his way up through FirstEnergy’s Ohio affiliates, Strah was appointed FirstEnergy president this past May. The company said it was part of its ordinary-course succession planning process.
“Steve’s deep knowledge of FirstEnergy’s business and significant operational experience, having served in various leadership roles at the company, make him uniquely positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and lead FirstEnergy through this transition,” Pappas said.
FirstEnergy said Pappas remains an independent member of that company’s board and is not part of the management team, but will report to Donald T. Misheff, who continues as non-executive chairman of the FirstEnergy board.
“We as a board have strong confidence that this leadership transition and Steve’s appointment as acting CEO will position FirstEnergy to move forward with positive momentum and drive long-term shareholder value creation,” Misheff said.