The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that it has committed $452.7 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.
That’s down approximately 7 percent from last year’s $487.5 million allocation, due to reduced gas tax revenues that in turn was blamed by state officials on the COVID-19 pandemic.
In like manner, there was a slight decline in distribution for 38 municipalities in Indiana County, from just over $5.5 million last year to $5.1 million and change this year.
PennDOT’s annual distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving.
White Township again led all municipalities, getting $540,965.26.
A 20 percent slice of a municipal liquid fuels grant may be used for equipment purchases, White Township will be able to use $108,193.05 for such purchases.
Indiana Borough again was second, getting $355,120.30.
It will have to set aside $956 for bridge inspections, the only municipality in the county with that responsibility this year, but that still leaves $354,164.30, with $70,832.86 of that amount available for equipment purchases.
Once again there also was a slight decline in how many miles of highway are included by PennDOT in Indiana County, from 1135.93 in 2020 to 1135.54 in 2021.
That includes 83.65 miles in White Township and 34.26 miles in Indiana Borough.
Seven other townships also will get $200,000 or more in liquid fuels money, Rayne ($276,934.65), Green ($273,291.96), Cherryhill ($250,097.27), Armstrong ($248,241.39), Center ($235,766.70), Washington ($223,351.28) and Burrell ($215,220.17).
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
“These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
Other distributions in Indiana County include 190,762.15 to Conemaugh Township; $177,263.88 to Brush Valley Township; $162,654.49 to Young Township; $162,344.09 to South Mahoning Township; $152,129.92 to West Wheatfield Township; $147,128.39 to Canoe Township; $133,014.77 to Montgomery Township; $130,276.84 to West Mahoning Township; $129,768.63 to East Wheatfield Township; $127,021.66 to East Mahoning Township; $119,127.69 to Pine Township; $116,150.95 to North Mahoning Township; $113,478.21 to Grant Township; $107,158.29 to Blairsville; $103,654.12 to Buffington Township; $98,780.93 to Black Lick Township; $78,744.22 to Banks Township; $55,780.19 to Homer City; $55,520.26 to Clymer; $27,416.90 to Saltsburg; $15,792.86 to Glen Campbell; $14,704.76 to Ernest; $14,291.99 to Marion Center; $13,330.10 to Cherry Tree; $12,133.27 to Creekside; $10,827.93 to Plumville; $5,196.50 to Shelocta; $3,722.32 to Armagh; and $3,142.25 to Smicksburg.
In all, there are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania, 73,091 miles of which are owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads that are formally adopted as public streets by a municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph