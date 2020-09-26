PennDOT has announced that through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP) it is partnering with multiple vendors to resume motorcycle safety training classes for Pennsylvania residents through a statewide pilot program for the rest of the calendar year.
Classes were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and are restarting with coronavirus mitigation measures in place.
Classes operating under the PAMSP are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders. Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT driver’s license center and automatically earns the permit holder a motorcycle license.
Motorcycle permit holders who complete three-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation of a two-wheel motorcycle.
Classes will be scheduled through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, weather permitting, at multiple training sites throughout Pennsylvania. Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP. Additional classes and locations will continue to be added.
Considering COVID-19 health concerns, PennDOT will continue to offer a virtual motorcycle training course for individuals under 18 who are required by law to complete a department-approved motorcycle safety course before they can take the skills test and obtain their motorcycle license. To schedule or for more information on this course, visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.