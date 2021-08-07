STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Two children and two men were killed Friday morning in fire at a Steelton building that includes a convenience store, a Dauphin County spokesperson announced.
Dauphin County press secretary Brett Hambright said state and county fire investigators were involved in examining the scene.
Names of the victims were not released. No one else was injured.
The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a two-story brick building on Front Street.
Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows. The building had once been a tavern.
Pennlive.com reported the victims lived in a second-floor apartment.
The coroner’s office has people at the scene. A message was left for Steelton’s police chief.