Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Pennsylvania fell in August from 12.5 percent to 10.3 percent.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the state’s civilian labor force was down by 59,000 as the total of jobless individuals fell by 144,000 while employment increased by 86,000.
State officials said total non-farm jobs were up by 59,500 to nearly 5.6 million while increases were reported in nine of 11 industry supersectors.
DLI said the largest volume gain was in trade, transportation and utilities, a category that was up 19,600 jobs from July.
Over the past four months, DLI said, Pennsylvania has recovered 52.4 percent of the total non-farm jobs lost in March and April as the coronavirus pandemic set in.
Since August 2019, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 499,600 with declines in 10 of 11 supersectors.
The largest 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 163,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality.
Local figures for August will be released by DLI later this month.