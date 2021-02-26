The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a joint settlement regarding rates for water and wastewater services provided by Pennsylvania American Water.
The commission voted 4-0 Thursday to approve a settlement with substantially smaller rates than had been sought by PAW, a utility serving approximately 2.3 million people in 37 counties, including the Indiana and Punxsutawney areas.
Annual water and wastewater revenues would increase by $70.5 million, to be phased in over the next two years, while PAW will be required to return $10.5 million per year to customers as credits on monthly bills during 2021 and 2022.
Those credits cover excess tax savings that accumulated for PAW as the result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018.
Originally, Pennsylvania American Water sought an increase of $138.6 million in annual operating revenues over a two-year, two-step plan.
The commission also approved a series of steps PAW will take to assist consumers impacted by the financial and medical stresses of the COVID pandemic. They include a waiver of reconnection fees for customers at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and of a good-faith payment requirement for PAW’s H2O Help to Others Hardship Fund, each for one year from the effective date of the PUC’s order.
PAW also will be expected to expand community outreach and develop a plan to target communities significantly impacted by the COVID-19 emergency; create a low-income advisory group to gather input on areas with the most need; and increase its annual contribution to its H20 Help to Others fund from $400,000 to $500,000 for water operations, and from $50,000 to $100,000 for wastewater operations.