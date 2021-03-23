The United Way of Pennsylvania is conducting a COVID-19 Impact Survey to assess the financial and household burdens that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused on Pennsylvania families.
This short, confidential survey asks families about their experience with finances, housing and utilities, child care, food accessibility, transportation and health care during the last year.
A COVID-19 Impact Survey was conducted in August of last year to establish the ways in which families were affected, six months into the crisis.
Results from the 2020 survey can be found at www.uwp.org.
This second survey will compare the experiences of families at the beginning of the pandemic to now, one year into the crisis.
United Way of Pennsylvania represents 44 local United Way agencies and United Funds across the state.
This survey will help inform how to effectively support Pennsylvanians as they recover from the pandemic’s impact.
The United Way network is asking residents to share their experience in this survey available at https://bit.ly/UWPsur vey, which is open through Monday.
An analysis will be available shortly after the survey’s conclusion.
No individual or identifying information will be released or shared.