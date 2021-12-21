BLAIRSVILLE — Officers and members of Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company in Blairsville have re-elected George “Turk” Burkley as chief of the fire department for 2022.
At the department’s annual election meeting, other line officers selected are Terry Shepherd, first assistant chief; Tom Barberich, second assistant chief; and Zach Dixon, third assistant chief.
The company also has elected First Captain Jonathan Santoro, Second Captain Adam Dowdrick, First Lieutenant Matt Marron and Second Lieutenant Chris Groft.
The department’s administrative officers for the year include President Jim Meighan, First Vice President Ab Dettorre, Second Vice President Scott Gill, Treasurer Jonathan Santoro, Secretary Donna Brad and trustees Matt Marron and Chris Groft.