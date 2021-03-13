Two flatbed trailers loaded with steel arrived Friday morning and three others were on the way to the future site of the Westmoreland County Community College branch campus for Indiana County in White Township.
Cavcon Construction project managers so far have completed footers and foundation work for the 26,400-square-foot structure that will house WCCC and the Challenger Learning Center for science and space education.
American Erectors, of Annville, Lebanon County, is supplying the structural steel for a pre-engineered building designed by Varco Pruden, of Memphis, Tenn.
The $7.465 million project is on schedule for completion in December, said Executive Director Byron Stauffer Jr. of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
The project is called the Indiana County Education and Technology Center – not to be confused with the nearby Indiana County Technology Center, the host site for the community college and the recently finished Indiana County Conservation District offices and environmental education center.