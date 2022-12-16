Franco Harris will forever be known — especially in western Pennsylvania — for his “Immaculate Reception,” a deflected pass he caught and converted into a game-winning touchdown to give the Pittsburgh Steelers their first NFL playoff win in franchise history.
He was in Indiana on Thursday, serving as the keynote speaker for the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s 110th Annual Meeting and Holiday Celebration at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Harris, who is currently owner and president of Super Bakery Inc. in Pittsburgh, recounted for the audience his athletic rise from his hometown, Fort Dix, N.J., to earning a scholarship to play football for the late Joe Paterno at Penn State University, to his NFL Hall of Fame with the Steelers.
During his NFL career, Harris rushed for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns. In 1985, Harris retired from football, and in 1990 he was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Harris recounted the “Immaculate Reception” play for the audience, but said he doesn’t remember the actual catch, only a stiff-arm he gave to approaching Oakland Raiders defensive back Jimmy Warren just before scoring the game-winning touchdown.
“I remember nothing after that,” he said, referring to the ball being deflected into the air and landing in his hands. “You win by not giving up hope.”
Harris said as a running back, it was his job to “keep moving despite outside forces trying to bring me down” — another metaphor he used in the business world.
“To keep our country on the move, we need businesses, small and large, to stay on the move,” he said. “I love business and I was fortunate enough to start a business after football — and it’s still growing today.”
Harris said it’s chambers of commerce, like Indiana County’s, that are dedicated to helping community businesses thrive and grow.
“In western Pennsylvania, we know the value of hard work, to keep developing our skills and to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “What the chamber of commerce does is meaningful and has impact. You are always making a difference.”
After his keynote address, Indiana Mayor Bill Simmons presented Harris with a proclamation declaring Dec. 15, 2022, as “Franco Harris Day” in Indiana, and, along with chamber President Mark Hilliard, gave the NFL Hall of Famer a key to the city.
“Franco will always be welcome here,” Simmons said.