The James M. Stewart Museum Foundation is the lone Indiana County recipient of funding out of $20 million approved Tuesday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to help cultural organizations and museums to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum at Ninth and Philadelphia street in Indiana is getting a $25,000 share of awards given to 164 projects in 36 counties as part of the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Pennsylvania’s museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely inhibited their ability to fulfill their cultural mission,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in an announcement Tuesday of the grant awards. “This funding will be used to offset the impact the pandemic had on these organizations and will help them move forward in their recovery efforts as they begin to welcome visitors back in their doors.”
The foundation has operated The Jimmy Stewart Museum in downtown Indiana for the past quarter-century, honoring the legacy of Indiana native, actor and World War II veteran James M. “Jimmy” Stewart.
“Mr. Stewart’s impact on Indiana County, our state and nation are immeasurable,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said in his news release regarding the award. “His relatability and fame still attract tourists, holiday enthusiasts and film lovers alike, providing a depth of appeal to our region. He is a beloved figure who epitomized American values both on and off the screen,”
Struzzi said this one-time grant program was enacted as part of Act 24 of 2020 and funded with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to aid cultural and museum organizations as defined in the legislation. Money was distributed across all eligible organizations based on a methodology similar to that used by the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission for its operating grants.
The museum closed its doors March 16 as shutdowns were occurring across the Keystone State in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remained closed through the 25th anniversary of its grand opening on May 20, on what would have been Stewart’s 112th birthday.
It since has reopened and operates Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. A current exhibit there recalls the celebration of Stewart’s 75th birthday in 1983, highlighting his last visit back to his hometown along with his wife, Gloria.