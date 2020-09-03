Golden Era film star James Stewart last had a film credit almost 30 years ago when he voiced a character in “An American Tale: Fievel Goes West,” and he passed away at his Hollywood home 23 years ago.
Although Stewart’s years have passed into history, you wouldn’t guess it by the unbridled passion for his movie career, military service and family life shown by diehard fans in his Indiana hometown.
Five years after saving it from a scrap dealer’s welding torch, a group of area aviation enthusiasts have finished restoring Stewart’s personal airplane and put it on display — in as near a lifelike position for a nonfunctional twin-engine aircraft — outside the terminal of the airfield named in his honor.
The airplane sits well above the ground and has all the virtual look of hovering and looking for a landing spot.
Keith Rearick, part of Indiana-based Chapter 993 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, triples his love for this project as a member of the boards of directors of both the James M. Stewart Museum Foundation and the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The EAA “essentially are the guys who like to build airplanes,” he said.
They work on the kinds that individuals can take up, mainly single-engine planes of various shape and design.
The group’s international role made them a resource for the Texas-based hangar operators who, in 2015, paused when a dusty old Cessna 310 was set to be disposed as scrap, Rearick said.
The folks in Texas traced the ownership to the film star and dialed up the Indiana chapter, on the hunch that someone in Stewart’s hometown might be interested.
You bet.
After a meticulous inspection and ownership records search, Rearick said, the chapter was satisfied that it was indeed Stewart’s plane, had the wings detached and trucked it all north to Indiana.
Stewart, a combat pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II and eventually a brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve, bought the brand new plane in 1961 and piloted his wife and kids in their travels around the U.S.
Ultimately the plane was mothballed but as a common and popular model for private aviation remained in storage for years.
Rearick said EAA No. 993 spent the past five years fundraising and laboring to give the plane its showroom look. They stripped the paint and redid it to the 1961 standard.
“We had to find the colors when Jimmy Stewart would have bought it brand new. It was an awful lot of work that went into restoring its appearance,” he said.
It hasn’t had a mechanical do-over. It doesn’t fly. But it certainly has the look.
Pronouncing the plane ready for prime time, EAA members on Wednesday had it hoisted onto a pedestal along Airport Road.
There, with its nose tilted 15 degrees upward and bolted to a swivel mount, the plane can turn as the wind blows. The propellers have been fitted with ball bearings to also turn in the wind.
“This can withstand a 100-mph wind and one and a half feet of snow on it,” Rearick said. “It’s been engineered three times. The pedestal itself weighs as much as the plane, between 2,600 and 2,800 pounds. It’s anchored with 49 yards of concrete.
“It’s not going to go anywhere.”
Some folks might need the convincing, especially if those driving by at night on the generally darkened stretch of two-lane blacktop.
“The lights work,” Rearick said. “There’s a working strobe on the tail. Both wings have the red and green lights on the tips. It has all the look but it won’t put out the noise of a flying airplane.
“So please don’t get alarmed when you see this airplane along the road.”
As a tribute to Stewart, the group later will hold a formal dedication ceremony. But within hours after the crane crew finished their work Wednesday, passersby had already begun stopping at the airport to admire the aircraft.
In tandem with the airport board, the museum and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Rearick said the EAA is working to make the Cessna the next of Jimmy Stewart relics to serve as a tourist draw for Indiana County.