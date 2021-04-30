For coming from a town 1/100th the size of Indiana, he cut one of the highest profiles of anyone in Indiana County.
Armagh native Pete Stewart, celebrated for decades as the county’s premier auctioneer, left a saddened following of buyers following his passing Monday at age 100.
Honored as the Auctioneer of the Year and a member of the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame, Stewart had been a charismatic salesman of all that would fetch a dollar.
He emptied the homes of the dear departed, hawked apple pies for charities, cleared lots of antiques to benefit the Historical and Genealogical Society and pushed luxury gift packages to kick-start the Red Kettle Campaign for The Salvation Army.
Scores offered condolences on social media when his death was announced Tuesday morning.
“An icon, a sweetheart, a great man,” the accolades came. A woman told of furnishing a good part of her home with stuff she bought under Stewart’s gavel, and others recalled the auction giant’s catch phrases that reeled in top bids for any item that could bear an inventory tag.
“’The more you pay for it, the more you like it!’” one Facebook user offered.
Arguably, an auction is large part show and Stewart lived up to the billing, getting smiles and laughs at times and building pulse-racing drama in some moments of fast-paced bidding.
Working the crowd was the high profile side of Pete Stewart’s work.
Achieving the fine balance of a happy buyer and a happy seller was a not-so-secret key to his success.
Assuring the integrity of an auction was the guiding principle that Stewart quietly and unfailingly followed, those familiar with his work reported.
A well-blended part of Stewart’s livelihood was not only clearing estates of furnishings through bids but the sale of real estate, as a licensed real estate broker and property appraiser.
“What struck me and I think struck most people is that what you saw was what you got,” said Indiana broker Doug Lockard, of Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard Inc.
“What was unique about Pete is that his talents and expertise in auctioning were the best in the county, if not beyond.”
And Lockard said Stewart willingly shared his wisdom.
“Back in the day, a number of appraisers from Indiana County enrolled in the required continuing education classes and we attended together,” he said. “It was a treat and experience to do that with Pete. He was one of the most experienced appraisers in the class and he shared stories, humorous and real life, in those classes.
“That kind of experience, when shared, is hard to replicate. Real life experience as often as not trumps classroom or book learning quite easily. And he was a wealth of knowledge.”
Stewart assured that his technique and style would go on, as he brought on his son Charlie as a partner in his business through the recent decades.
His was from The Greatest Generation, that breed of Americans who took the nation through the Depression, fought World War II and became parents of the Baby Boom Generation.
Stewart served stateside during the war in the military police, guarding German prisoners of war in Kentucky, his published death notice mentioned.
His real name was Ralph, and as a young man worked as a janitor at the local school. His neighbors in Armagh remembered him owning a small dump truck and hauling anything for anyone for a price.
“There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do,” longtime Armagh resident and friend Tom Fry said.
He ran a Sterling gas station before he got a Quaker State affiliation.
In Stewart’s mind, Armagh really wasn’t as small as its tiny population and meager footprint on the map would suggest, Fry said.
“He told people coming through at his gas station, ‘you go out this road here and it will take you anywhere in the world,’” Fry said. “Some of the poorest people and some of the richest people came through here.”
Stewart was a self-made professional, Fry said, who held fast to his principles.
“Pete had some money but every dime he had, he had made himself,” Fry recalled. “No one handed him anything.
“Sure he could afford a new Cadillac. ‘But who would buy a house from someone who drove up in a Cadillac?’ he would say. So he bought a Chevy or a Buick.
“And he said that the Chevy took him every place that a Cadillac could.”
Fry and Stewart family neighbor Krysi Altemus Botteicher talked about a photo on the wall in the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire station.
It’s from the company’s fledgling days, the early 1940s, when its first truck came in.
Stewart, a firefighter in his youth and the longest surviving of the department’s founders, is shown driving the truck in that old photo.
“I remember his driveway — he would freeze it over in the winter so the kids could ice skate on it,” Botteicher said. “He made a little ball field out behind his garage where kids could play baseball in the summer. It was the late 1960s, early ‘70s.”
Stewart was a Sunday churchgoer as long as his health allowed him, she recalled. And he applied the lessons.
“He helped with anything. He volunteered, he donated, he did so much,” she said.
“He was always willing to help somebody,” Fry said. “There are a lot of things people don’t know. If someone was down and out, he was there. And he didn’t want it to be known that he was helping.”
Stewart aided transient and homeless people making their way through the area, Fry said. “He’d take them to the firehall, check on them overnight, give them something to eat and send them on their way.”
Stewart, who served some years as a member of Armagh borough council, brought the reputation for community-mindedness into his auctioning and real estate career.
“His character and principles were very much in line with helping the community, its charities and its needs as much as possible,” Lockard remembered.
Certainly, being service-minded bred loyalty of the people who followed him as buyers and sellers.
“When real estate was being auctioned off by Pete, there was instant credibility in arriving at a price between bidders and sellers. That is something that is earned over a career.
“And over the years, I imagine there are a few instances where he pulled off the improbable sale on behalf of his clients,” Lockard said.
Transparency and professionalism are qualities that Lockard attributed to Stewart.
“He was a man of integrity and honesty, and he dealt with people in every course of his professional and personal life in that way.
“Those qualities that certainly are still out there today but were most more prevalent in Pete’s generation.”
Fry said Stewart had an air of acceptance in the sunset years of his life.
“Pete talked to me about being 100 years old. He talked about Jack Benny on TV … and he said he was not worried about it because not many people die when they’re 100,” Fry said. “Pete and I laughed, because not many people get to be 100.”
Stewart passed away two days after his granddaughter was married. He was said to have planned on attending but his weakening condition the past week, and the logistical issues of the restroom at the church being downstairs from the sanctuary, made it prudent for him to stay at home.
“He wasn’t afraid to die,” Fry said. “He said, ‘I’ve lived my life, my kids are settled and I want to see my wife.’
“When someone tells you that, you hate to see them go, but you really can’t stand there and cry.”