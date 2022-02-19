Rain and high winds caused havoc for utility crews overnight Thursday into Friday morning, and left behind floods and flood advisories that continue into the weekend.
At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, gusts were clocked at 46 mph at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and remained at times over 20 mph into mid-afternoon Friday.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Friday its forecasters are keeping a close eye on district river levels across the region.
A return of snow can’t be ruled out. AccuWeather said a fast-moving storm was expected to trigger locally heavy snow squalls and gusty winds as it raced across from the Upper Midwest Friday night to the Northeast Saturday.
AccuWeather predicted flurries as well as heavier snow squalls that would reach the zone from Cleveland to Buffalo today, with the possibility of dipping as far south as Pittsburgh.
A coating to an inch of snow was predicted Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Indiana.
Further east, however, a winter weather advisory will be in effect in Cambria County and elsewhere in the Allegheny and Laurel Mountaines, with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, but winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
In turn, a wind advisory is in effect Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset counties, as well as elsewhere north of Clearfield toward the New York state line.
Two Lick Creek at Graceton was reported at 7.19 feet Friday afternoon, down from 8.27 feet earlier in the day. Flood stage on Two Lick there is 9 feet.
The weather brought utility lines and trees down across Indiana County beginning Thursday night.
Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were called out for a tree down along Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township and power lines down along Thompson Road in Blacklick Township.
Clymer Volunteer Fire Company was called out for lines down along Route 286 East in Cherryhill Township, then there were calls for Homer City police and firefighters to take on downed lines along East Church Street and Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department to take on problems along Route 286 West in Young Township.
As midnight approached Thursday, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was called to deal with utility lines down along Route 110 in Creekside, while Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company had a call along Route 403 South in East Wheatfield Township.
Around the same time a tree came down along Route 66, or the Dime Road as it is known in Bethel Township.
As 1 a.m. Friday approached, Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were back out again, for utility lines down along South Spring Street in Blairsville.
An hour later, Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters were called for utility lines down along White Station Road in Conemaugh Township, while Armagh/East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters were back out minutes later for a call along Route 56 East in East Wheatfield.
Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was called out for lines down along Greenwich Road in Green Township at 3:13 a.m.
A tree went down sometime later, taking out part of West Lebanon Road for a time in Kiskiminetas Township.
And at 6:34 a.m. Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department had a call for lines down along Appledale Lane in Brush Valley Township.
Multiple power failures were reported late Thursday and early Friday, but service had been restored in most areas by mid-afternoon Friday in Indiana County.
REA Energy Cooperative also had problems, with up to 1,600 customers out between 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, but as of late Friday afternoon the only outage it was reporting was in the vicinity of Conemaugh River Lake northwest of Blairsville.
At least one more report of utility lines down came in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency early Friday evening. Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 6:03 p.m. to Route 553 in Pine Township.
Pumping details followed.
At 2:47 a.m. Friday, Indiana Fire Association had a pumping detail along South Fifth Street in Indiana.
“PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said. “Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.”