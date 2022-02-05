The prospect for dry weekend weather is expected after a storm brought rain, snow and ice to the region Thursday night and Friday, leading to reports of flooding on roads and in some buildings.
That’s according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, which has been watching the snow and other precipitation across the region since mid-week — as well as ice jams and flooding that came along.
NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist Jason Frazier said the winter storm watches and warnings that accompanied the latest storm have been allowed to expire.
He expected weekend temperatures will be around the freezing mark.
However, flooding prompted new warnings Friday for seven southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland.
Much of the problem has been south of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers in Westmoreland counties, but to the north there have been “notable raised levels” on waterways in southern Indiana and parts of Armstrong counties.
Frazier said the problems include rainfall, snowmelt and ice jams, contributing to “sharp rises in water levels on streams, creeks and rivers.”
For instance, he said, Crooked Creek had seen an increase of one and a half feet — but at the Idaho gauge on Crooked Creek near West Lebanon, 9.87 feet was the measure early Friday afternoon.
However, Frazier said, Crooked Creek seemed to be cresting, below the flood stage of 12.5 feet at Idaho.
He said the biggest problems seem to be in Westmoreland County, around Ligonier where the Loyalhanna Creek caused some problems, and Connoquenessing Creek in Butler County.
As of early Friday afternoon, Loyalhanna Lake was at 14.31 feet, below the flood stage of 17 feet at Latrobe.
Still, at Graceton in Indiana County, Two Lick Creek was measured at 7.12 feet, not far below the flood stage of 9 feet.
Flooding prompted the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency late Thursday and early Friday to dispatch pumping details by Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company to Route 553 in that community, Indiana Fire Association to South Fifth Street in Indiana Borough and Homer City Fire Department to Ridge Avenue in that borough.
On Facebook, NWS Pittsburgh advised, “we have a number of flooded creeks across the region (some due to ice jams). Please do not venture into a flooded roadway.”
Late in the morning Friday, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company said it was dealing with flooding on portions of routes 110 and 954.
By early afternoon, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs, “the only closure is ... flooding on (state Route 954) between Indiana Road and Chambersville Road. All lanes (are) closed.”
Late Thursday night, state Route 2013, also known as Gas Center Road, Wehrum Road, Plowman Road, Grange Hall Road, Rexis Road and Stutzman Road, was closed in both directions due to flooding, between the intersections of Mack Drive in Buffington Township and Plowman Road in East Wheatfield Township.
Gibbs said it remained closed until 10 a.m. Friday.
In Armstrong County, there also were multiple calls for assistance, as logged on the county Fire Wire page on Facebook.
Flooding was reported Thursday night in basements along Oak Avenue in Kittanning and state Route 85 in Valley Township, and in a residence along Market Street in Leechburg.
Around noontime Friday, a foot of water was reported in Falsetti’s Villa along Ford City Road in North Buffalo Township.
Slick roads were believed to be factors in two accidents Friday morning in Indiana County, one just before 8 a.m. along Route 422 East in Pine township that brought out Pine Township and Cherryhill Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from Troop A, Indiana.
The other was reported at 9:30 a.m. on South Sixth Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association and its rescue squad was sent out along with state police from Troop A, Indiana, for a one-vehicle accident where no injuries were reported.