Several thousand area FirstEnergy customers were blacked out Wednesday afternoon by a line of severe storms accompanying a cold front through western Pennsylvania.
Those storms caused an 11-degree drop in the temperature over a 20-minute period at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, from 86 at 1:35 p.m. to 75 at 1:55 p.m., while winds gusted to 22 mph.
Storm watches continued into the evening throughout the region, while a flash flood watch was reported into late afternoon in parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties.
By late evening, utility crews seemed to get the upper hand on restoring service disruptions.
The FirstEnergy online outage map and charts showed 247 Penelec customers in Indiana County remained in the dark at 10:45 p.m. Line crews predicted repairs would be complete by 2 p.m. or later today for 190 customers in Pine Township, 24 in Saltsburg, 14 in Conemaugh Township, 12 in Green Township and pockets of five or fewer in Center, White and Young townships.
Across the region, the dynamic online display showed 321 homes and businesses out of service in Westmoreland County, 89 in Jefferson County, 30 in Armstrong County and 14 in Clearfield County at 10:45 p.m.
Local emergency responders answered trouble reports scattered over area and time.
A large tree fell and blocked a three-lane section of Route 119 about 4.7 miles north of Marion Center just after 5 p.m.
A state police trooper at the scene said a sport utility vehicle hit the tree an instant after it fell, but that the driver had been traveling with caution and was not injured.
The Marion Center fire department simultaneously managed traffic control, cut the tree into pieces and dragged the logs off the highway.
Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters checked a report of snapped utility wires on Old Indiana Road in Josephine at 6:43 p.m.
Pine Township fire department extinguished a burning transformer at 9:41 p.m. on Route 403 in Pine Township.
And the Iselin/West Lebanon fire department responded for fallen electric wires at 9:49 p.m. on Iselin Road in Young Township.
Problems started with tree damage that turned the lights out for 220 customers in Green Township shortly before 2 p.m.
By 2:30 p.m. 1,423 Indiana County customers were without power, including 710 in Saltsburg and 487 in Conemaugh Township, while 764 were without service in Westmoreland County, including 513 in Loyalhanna Township and 51 in Bell Township.
Numbers rose in both counties during the afternoon, including 865 in Burrell Township and 112 in Montgomery Township, both Indiana County, and 30 in Derry Township in Westmoreland County.
Scattered outages also were reported in late afternoon around Leechburg in Armstrong County and Johnstown in Cambria County. FirstEnergy expected to restore service in most areas by 6 p.m.