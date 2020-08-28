Cleanup work continues after a wave of storms stretched out over several hours Thursday night in and around Indiana County.
“It was a wide swath of storms,” Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau observed Friday morning, after a night where the Indiana volunteer fire department tackled calls along Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township, College Lodge Road and Ferguson Road in White Township and South 13th Street in Indiana Borough.
A tree also fell along Ferguson Road, catching fire as it fell on power lines. In Conemaugh Township another tree blocked Clarksburg Road, bringing out Tunnelton/Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters.
There could be more problems going into the weekend. AccuWeather’s Indiana outlook early today was for “thunderstorms, some heavy, this morning through tomorrow afternoon,” when the remnants of Hurricane Laura may arrive south of the region.
According to the regional hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, “scattered severe storms are possible again this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. Storms will also produce heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding.”
Pittsburgh NWS forecasters also see periods of isolated heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding in the Tri-State area on Saturday.
By 7:30 p.m. there were nearly 1,000 Penelec customers without service in Indiana County, 254 in Indiana Borough alone, not to mention scores of REA Electric customers in the Indiana area.
“Nearly 4,000 cooperative members were initially without power,” REA spokeswoman Stacy Hilliard said.
FirstEnergy also reported just over 2,000 without service at the time in Armstrong County and 3,600 in Westmoreland County.
Scattered outages still were being reported early Friday, including 10 customers in Conemaugh Township and eight in Saltsburg, none of whom may get power back before Saturday at 11:30 p.m.
As of 8 a.m., REA reported approximately 50 cooperative members still affected by power outages.
“Cooperative crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” Hilliard said.
On the other hand, estimated restoration times weren’t available for 43 West Wheatfield Township customers, as well as small handfuls of customers without service in Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Grant, Rayne, West Mahoning and White townships and Indiana Borough.
IFA volunteers also were called to Route 286 West in Center Township, where a pickup truck hydroplaned and went over on its side. Aultman Volunteer Fire Department was the primary company there, along with state police from the Indiana station and Citizens’ Ambulance.
No injuries were reported in that accident, where authorities said the driver extricated himself, nor in a two-vehicle crash a short time later along Anthony Run Road.
While high winds moved into some areas locally around 6 p.m. and problems persisted into early today, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched first responders to some two dozen calls between 8:20 and 8:50 p.m.
They were all across the county, including utility lines down along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township handled by Plumville District volunteers, along Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township as handled by Armagh/East Wheatfield Township volunteers, and along Route 286 in White Township by Iselin/West Lebanon volunteers.
Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company alone had six dispatches, all in Canoe Township, for downed utility lines.
Homer City Volunteer Fire Department had two calls for downed power lines in that half hour, along Old Route 56 West and Lucerne Road in Center Township.
Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company had calls to Firetower Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, and Glen Campbell Road in Banks Township.
Black Lick volunteers went to Old Indiana Road in Burrell Township; Iselin/West Lebanon volunteers went to Parkwood Road in Young Township and Route 286 West in Center Township; and Cherryhill Township volunteers went to Clymer Road in Cherryhill Township.
Cherry Tree volunteers also crossed the county line, to deal with a tree down on Solley Road in Burnside Township, while Pine Township volunteers tackled a downed tree along Route 553 in Pine Township.
Oddly enough, the winds packing the highest gusts came earlier in the day for the weather station at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, clocking in as high as 28 mph several times between 11:55 a.m. and 4:55 p.m.
Top winds during the time emergency crews were going out never exceeded 12 mph at the airport.