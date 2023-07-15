Tree down in Rayne Township

This scene as caught by Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was typical or what area volunteer firefighters encountered during a wave of severe storms late Thursday and early Friday in Indiana and neighboring counties.

 Courtesy Creekside Volunteer Fire Company

Storms that rolled through west-central Pennsylvania Thursday night and early Friday left a lot of twigs and leaves on the ground — but also downed trees and power lines, as hail accompanied the rain and thunderstorms.

Among calls to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency were these incidents: