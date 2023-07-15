Storms that rolled through west-central Pennsylvania Thursday night and early Friday left a lot of twigs and leaves on the ground — but also downed trees and power lines, as hail accompanied the rain and thunderstorms.
Among calls to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency were these incidents:
• At 9:45 p.m., Aultman Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for downed utility lines along state Route 286 West in Center Township.
• One minute later, some 12 miles away, Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a downed tree along Nowrytown Road in Conemaugh Township.
• At 10:16 p.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was called to deal with a tree down along Chambersville Road in Rayne Township.
• Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company received two calls overnight, one at 10:37 p.m. Thursday to deal with a gas leak along Juneau Road in Canoe Township, and the other to deal with a downed tree at 11:10 p.m. along Cloe/Rossiter Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
• At 2:40 a.m., Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was called out to deal with a tree and wires down blocking Elders Ridge Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department also was called out to that situation at 2:48 a.m.
• At 4:06 a.m. Friday, Armagh-East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company was called out for traffic control along state Route 403 South in East Wheatfield Township.
• At 6:58 a.m. Friday, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched to deal with downed utility lines along Dixon Road in Clymer.
