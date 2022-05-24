Strawberry Festival
The annual Ebenezer Strawberry Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. It will be take-out only. Promoting the event are, front row, from left, Nancy Speedy, Thelma Baker, Walker Fiorilli and Olivia Scavnicky; middle row, Sharon Ewing, Nylene Stewart and Ruth Smith Miller; and back row, the Rev. Laurie Milligan, Janet Zerfoss and Susan Leonard.

